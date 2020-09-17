Adib Meets Khalil and al-Khalil ahead of Baabda Talks

Prime Minister-designate Mustafa Adib held a meeting Thursday afternoon with Speaker Nabih Berri’s aide Ali Hassan Khalil and Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah’s assistant Hussein Khalil in a bid to reach an eleventh-hour agreement over the finance ministerial portfolio.

The meeting came ahead of a crucial 5pm meeting between Adib and President Michel Aoun at the Baabda Palace.

MTV later reported that Khalil and al-Khalil told Adib during the meeting that "the Shiite duo is insisting on the finance portfolio and on naming the Shiite ministers."

"There are intensive domestic and foreign contacts aimed at dissuading the PM-designate from quitting during his visit to Baabda in order to give the French initiative a last chance," it added.

Al-Jadeed TV had earlier reported that “Adib will step down if no agreement is reached in his meeting with Hussein Khalil and Ali Hassan Khalil.”

MTV also earlier reported that “despite all the attempts, finding an exit to the governmental deadlock remains very difficult and an unlikely possibility.”

“This makes the possibility of Adib stepping down in Baabda in the afternoon the most likely,” the TV network added.