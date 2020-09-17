Adib Meets Khalil and al-Khalil ahead of Baabda Talks
Prime Minister-designate Mustafa Adib held a meeting Thursday afternoon with Speaker Nabih Berri’s aide Ali Hassan Khalil and Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah’s assistant Hussein Khalil in a bid to reach an eleventh-hour agreement over the finance ministerial portfolio.
The meeting came ahead of a crucial 5pm meeting between Adib and President Michel Aoun at the Baabda Palace.
MTV later reported that Khalil and al-Khalil told Adib during the meeting that "the Shiite duo is insisting on the finance portfolio and on naming the Shiite ministers."
"There are intensive domestic and foreign contacts aimed at dissuading the PM-designate from quitting during his visit to Baabda in order to give the French initiative a last chance," it added.
Al-Jadeed TV had earlier reported that “Adib will step down if no agreement is reached in his meeting with Hussein Khalil and Ali Hassan Khalil.”
MTV also earlier reported that “despite all the attempts, finding an exit to the governmental deadlock remains very difficult and an unlikely possibility.”
“This makes the possibility of Adib stepping down in Baabda in the afternoon the most likely,” the TV network added.
Nothing will ever change. I have been saying let the system collapse. It's the only way.
Resign and let the chips fall where they may. No way can Lebanon coexist with wilayet al faqueeh
The 4 million Lebanese should all take dinghies and head to Europe, the country is for the warlords and gangsters
Does this charade not remind us all of locking down parliament years back? They’ll never change and only the Americans have it correctly diagnosed. Hizb et al only understand force plain and simple any other approach with them is wasting time.
Why are they insisting on the finance ? to steal more of the countries money ? the answer is YES