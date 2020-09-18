Shiite Cleric Ali al-Amin Questioned over ‘Meeting Israeli Officials’

A hearing session kicked off at Mount Lebanon's Justice Palace to question anti-Hizbullah Shiite scholar Ali al-Amin over accusations of "meeting Israeli officials” during a conference in Bahrain.

In June, a lawsuit was filed by the public prosecutor’s office in Mount Lebanon against al-Amin for “meeting Israeli officials” and a host of other charges during a conference he attended last year.

The accusations also include “attacks on the Resistance and its martyrs, inciting strife between sects, sowing discord and sedition, and violating the Sharia laws of the Jaafari sect.”

Besides Israel, the 2019 dialogue conference among religions in Bahrain was attended by religious clerics from different countries including Kuwait, Lebanon, Egypt and Jordan.

Al-Amin had assured there was no personal meeting with any Jewish people who attended the conference, and that he “was not aware of their attendance.”

Al-Mustaqbal Movement leader ex-PM Saad Hariri had described the move against al-Amin as “a blatant attack on the dignity of the Lebanese.”