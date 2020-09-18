Report: Aoun, Macron Govt. Talks Expected in Next Few Hours

As Lebanon’s government faces hurdles preventing its formation within the “French deadline,” French President Emmanuel Macron is expected to hold phone talks with President Michel Aoun "in the next few hours," al-Joumhouria daily reported on Friday.

Macron and his Lebanese counterpart are to “discuss the latest developments” at the governmental level, said the daily, amid insistence of AMAL Movement and Hizbullah to retain the finance ministry to their Shiite community.

Aoun had met Thursday with Prime Minister-designate Mustafa Adib in Baabda after which Adib announced that more time will be given to the efforts aimed at forming a new government.

Macron had given Lebanon's main political players a two-week deadline to agree on a line-up of experts whose job would be to address multiple crises.

The deadline expired on Wednesday with no result, prompting Macron to voice his disappointment.

The two main Shiite groups in Lebanon's usual power-sharing arrangement insisted on retaining the finance ministry, effectively blocking Adib's efforts.