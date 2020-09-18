Macron Steps up Lebanon Efforts as Reports Say Initiative Has No Deadline

In addition to his phone talks with President Michel Aoun on Friday, French President Emmanuel Macron has also called Speaker Nabih Berri and ex-PM Saad Hariri, MTV said on Friday.

“France has no intention to freeze its initiative, which is not confined to a deadline that expires on Sunday, as previously rumored,” MTV quoted unnamed sources as saying.

“Solution are currently being sought for the governmental file, including highlighting the fact that the rotation of ministerial portfolios was not a part of the French initiative,” MTV added.

Some ex-PMs, specifically Hariri and Fouad Saniora, are meanwhile refusing to budge on “the principle of rotating the ministerial portfolios,” the TV network said.

Al-Jadeed television meanwhile reported that Macron’s talks on Friday will also involve PM-designate Mustafa Adib and Hizbullah.