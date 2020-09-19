France Says No Evidence Hizbullah Storing Explosive Chemicals

France’s foreign ministry said there was no evidence that Hizbullah stores chemicals in France that can be used to make explosives.

“There is no evidence that the armed wing of Hizbullah has stored chemicals for making explosives in France, after a senior US official said that the group had established hideouts in Europe since 2012,” France's Foreign Ministry announced.

Nathan Sales, the U.S. State Department coordinator for counter-terrorism said Friday that Hizbullah operatives have moved ammonium nitrate from Belgium to France, Greece, Italy, Spain and Switzerland in recent years and are suspected to still be storing the material throughout Europe.

“As far as we know, there is nothing concrete confirming such a claim in France today," French foreign ministry spokeswoman Agnes von der Muhll told reporters in response to Sales' allegations.

The U.S. has designated Hizbullah as a foreign terrorist organization since 1997, but some countries distinguish between the organization's military wing and the political wing.