Reports: Berri Told to Pick Non-Shiite Figure for Finance Ministry

Speaker Nabih Berri has been asked to name any Sunni, Christian or Druze candidate he approves of for the finance ministerial portfolio, in the latest suggestion aimed at breaking the deadlock and facilitating the formation of the new government, media reports said.

“This would protect the principle of the rotation of portfolios,” Kuwait’s al-Anbaa newspaper quoted unnamed sources as saying in remarks published Sunday, noting that such a move would dissuade the Free Patriotic Movement from insisting on the energy portfolio.

MP Qassem Hashem of Berri’s Development and Liberation bloc meanwhile told the newspaper that “there will be no government without the allocation of the finance portfolio to the dear Shiite sect, on the basis of achieving balance and real partnership.”

“Those seeking a challenge must acknowledge that this norm is unbreakable,” Hashem added.