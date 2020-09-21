Hassan Recommends Two-Week Total Lockdown as Virus Cases Hit 1,006

Health Minister Hamad Hassan recommended a total two-week lockdown to stem the alarming rise in daily detected coronavirus infections, but authorities say it finds it difficult to impose another lockdown amid an unprecedented economic collapse.

Lebanon registered a record 1,006 cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, the government announced Sunday, amid a sharp increase in infections and deaths due to the new coronavirus.

The new cases registered by the Health Ministry bring the overall number of confirmed cases in Lebanon to 29,303, while deaths have reached 297 since the first case was reported in the country in late February.

It was the third consecutive record-breaking day of confirmed virus cases.