Thiago Silva Sets Sights on Premier League Glory with Chelsea

Thiago Silva has set his sights on winning the Premier League title with Chelsea, insisting he does not lack motivation in the twilight of his career.

The defender joined Frank Lampard's side from Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer in August and is waiting to make his Blues debut after being granted a longer break than his new team-mates.

The Brazil center-back will be 36 on Tuesday, but he does not agree with suggestions he is past his best and will not be able to cope with the physical demands of the Premier League.

Silva plans to feature at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and is targeting silverware with Chelsea after eight successful years with PSG, who won the French title and reached the Champions League final last season.

"What motivates me, day by day, is the hunger to win; to win everything within my reach," Silva told Chelsea's website on Monday.

"Coming to the Premier League, my main goal is to win the league title and I'm certain that we'll be fighting for that every step of the way."

"As I've said before, the prospect of playing at the next World Cup is another thing that really drives me," he added. "I'll be more or less 38 years old by the time of the next World Cup and I'm hugely motivated to be in good shape for it."

Chelsea have spent around £200 million ($255 million) on Frank Lampard's close-season rebuild, with Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech, Kai Havertz and Ben Chilwell all joining as well as Silva.

Rennes goalkeeper Edouard Mendy is also expected to arrive soon as Chelsea seek to improve on last season's fourth-place finish in the Premier League.

Lampard's side finished 33 points behind champions Liverpool, who beat them 2-0 at Stamford Bridge on Sunday to underscore the gap between the teams.

Silva wants to help Chelsea overhaul Liverpool and his experience and leadership could prove key elements in a defense that has been creaky since Lampard took charge last year.

"The club has gone a few years without spending big money, without regenerating the squad, but now we're starting again on a new journey with some big signings," Silva said.

"I hope that this reboot will bring the same success as the club has enjoyed in the past."