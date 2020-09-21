Khalil, Sawaya and Taleb Testify in Port Blast Probe

Judicial Investigator Judge Fadi Sawan on Monday heard the testimonies of ex-finance minister Ali Hassan Khalil, General Security intelligence head Munah Sawaya and caretaker PM Hassan Diab’s adviser Khodor Taleb as witnesses in the probe into the catastrophic Aug. 4 explosion at Beirut port.

On Tuesday, Sawan will hear the testimonies of ex-public works minister Ghazi Aridi, Customs Higher Council chief Brig. Gen. Asaad al-Tufaili and Customs Higher Council member Gracia al-Qazzi, also as witnesses, the National News Agency said.

The judicial investigator meanwhile dismissed requests for the release of a number of detainees in the case, remanding them in custody.

The explosion, one of the largest non-nuclear blasts in history, killed 192 people, wounded 6,500 others and caused massive material and economic damage in the capital.

More than two dozen people -- mainly customs and port officials and security officers -- have been detained in the case.