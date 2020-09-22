Fire Breaks Out at Tripoli Port

A fire broke out on Tuesday at the northern port of Tripoli that stepped in after the mega explosion at the country’s major port in Beirut in August, raising eyebrows about frequent similar incidents in the country.

Media reports said the fire broke out in a ship maintenance workshop outside the campus of the Port of Tripoli.

The port director Ahmed Tamer told LBCI that a gallon of paint caused the fire. It was immediately brought under control, he said.

The incident came after a huge fire broke out earlier this month at Beirut’s port, the scene of a mega blast that ravaged swathes of Beirut killing thousands in August.

Imports were redirected to Tripoli port for a week after the explosion.