Ex-PMs Say Hariri's Move Personal, Warn against Unconstitutional Norm

Former premiers Najib Miqati, Fouad Saniora and Tammam Salam on Tuesday distanced themselves from an initiative put forward by ex-PM Saad Hariri to resolve the row over the finance ministerial portfolio, describing the move as a “personal initiative.”

“The Lebanese constitution is very clear: no ministerial portfolio can be an exclusive right to ministers belonging to a certain sect, and also the constitution does not forbid any Lebanese, regardless of their sect, to be in charge of any ministerial portfolio in Lebanon,” the ex-PM said in a statement.

“Following the fabricated uproar over the finance ministerial portfolio, we consider ourselves not concerned with this initiative,” they added.

Miqati, Saniora and Salam also called for “preserving the constitution and immunizing it against any violation which some might consider as a step towards establishing a practice or a norm that contradicts with the text of the constitution.”