France Welcomes Hariri’s Suggestion to End Govt. Stalemate

France’s foreign ministry welcomed on Wednesday a proposal made by ex-PM Saad Hariri to end the cabinet formation stalemate, describing his position as “responsible.”

It indicated in a statement that Lebanese parties should appreciate and understand the importance of Hariri’s declaration which represents an opening to form a government of mission.

“This is what the Lebanese, in addition to Lebanon's international partners, expect and everyone who wants, in good faith, to help it in these critical moments. France calls on Lebanese leaders to respect commitments they made to President Emmanuel Macron on September 1, with the sole end of meeting Lebanon’s urgent needs,” said the statement.

It added: "In coordination with its European and international partners, France will continue to stand by Lebanon and will ensure that the terms of international support for Lebanon are respected at every stage.”

It concluded that France encourages PM-designate Mustafa Adib to form a mission government as soon as possible, consisting of independent and competent personalities chosen by him.

Hariri said in a written statement Tuesday that he “decided to help Adib find an exit through naming an independent finance minister from the Shiite sect who would be chosen by him, similarly to the rest of ministers, on the basis of competency, integrity and non-partisanship.”

Adib has been unable to form a new cabinet, which is required to unlock billions of dollars in foreign aid, because of disagreements between political parties.

Adib's efforts have been effectively blocked by the two main Shiite groups in Lebanon's usual power-sharing arrangement -- Amal and Hizbullah.