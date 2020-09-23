President Aoun Addressing U.N. General Assembly

Timeline

23 September 2020, 20:19 Aoun: Lebanon is committed to administrative, financial and economic reforms and it is counting on the U.S. mediation to to demarcate its maritime border.

23 September 2020, 20:13 Aoun: All Lebanese want to preserve Greater Lebanon without any partitioning.

23 September 2020, 20:12 Aoun: Lebanon reiterates its call for the international community to stop Israel's violation of Lebanese sovereignty.

23 September 2020, 20:11 Aoun: Lebanon renews its commitment to the implementation of Resolution 1701.

23 September 2020, 20:11 Aoun: Lebanon stresses its full rights to its maritime resources.

23 September 2020, 20:11 Aoun: Lebanon welcomes the decision to renew UNIFIL's mandate and sees in it a strong message of support.

23 September 2020, 20:09 Aoun: The continued Syrian refugee crisis aggravates Lebanon's woes.

23 September 2020, 20:08 Aoun on Syrian refugees: Lebanon calls for intensifying efforts to ensure a safe and dignified return.

23 September 2020, 20:06 Aoun on port blast probe: Entire Lebanon wants to know the truth and fulfill justice.

23 September 2020, 20:05 Aoun: Today Beirut is trying to rise from its rubble, and through the solidarity of all Lebanese and your support, it will close its wounds and rise as it repeatedly did throughout history.

23 September 2020, 20:03 Aoun: The material damage resulting from the Beirut port blast is unprecedented.