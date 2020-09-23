Mobile version

Bars, Restaurants to Close in Marseille over Covid Fears

by Naharnet Newsdesk 23 September 2020, 21:59
Bars and restaurants in France's Mediterranean city of Marseille will have to close as the spread of Covid-19 worsens in the country, the health minister said on Wednesday.

The port city was the only part of mainland France at a state of "maximum alert" requiring the closures, Olivier Veran told reporters.

Meanwhile eight major cities including Paris are now in a state of "elevated alert", the second-highest in a new system with a sliding scale of infection control measures.

The capital's bars will have to close earlier, at 10:00 pm, Veran said.

The maximum number of people allowed to attend large events in areas of a heightened alert level will be lowered to 1,000 people from 5,000, he added.

The data is "continuing to worsen" but there is "still time to act", Veran said.

