Aoun Chairs Security Meeting at Baabda

President Michel Aoun chaired a security meeting at Baabda Palace to address several issues including the latest smuggling attempts to take people to the nearby Mediterranean island of Cyprus, the National News Agency reported.

NNA said the meeting was held in the presence of outgoing PM Hassan Diab, outgoing Defence Minister Zeina Akar, outgoing Interior Minister Mohammed Fahmi and the heads of Lebanon’s security agencies.

Some Lebanese have been trying to flee the tiny Mediterranean nation lately, after Lebanon has been shaken by multiple crises, including its worst economic and financial crisis in decades.

The U.N. peacekeeping force in Lebanon have earlier this month rescued many people onboard a ship carrying migrants outside Lebanon’s territorial waters.