Aoun Chairs Security Meeting on Deadly Sea Crossings

President Michel Aoun chaired a security meeting at Baabda Palace to address several issues including a recent trend of Lebanese taking dangerous attempts, some deadly, fleeing the crisis-hit country in fishing boats.

NNA said the meeting was held in the presence of outgoing PM Hassan Diab, caretaker Defense Minister Zeina Akar, caretaker Interior Minister Mohammed Fahmi and the heads of Lebanon’s security agencies.

Aoun said Lebanon must combat parties organizing the illegal crossing of people to the Mediterranean sea from Lebanon.

“The matter must be addressed at social and humanitarian levels to know the reasons pushing people to leave Lebanon in illegal ways causing painful accidents and family tragedies,” said Aoun.

Some Lebanese have been trying to flee the tiny Mediterranean nation lately, after Lebanon has been shaken by multiple crises, including its worst economic and financial crisis in decades.

On Monday, Lebanon retrieved the bodies of four people including a child after they tried to flee the crisis-hit country by sea on an overloaded dinghy, the civil defence said.

The U.N. peacekeeping force in Lebanon have earlier this month rescued many people onboard a ship carrying migrants outside Lebanon’s territorial waters.