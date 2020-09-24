Fatah, Hamas Say Deal Reached on Palestinian Elections
Gaza rulers Hamas and their rivals in the occupied West Bank, Fatah, have agreed to hold Palestinian elections after nearly 15 years, officials from both sides told AFP on Thursday.
Parliamentary and presidential polls will be scheduled within six months under a deal reached between Fatah's leader, Mahmoud Abbas, and Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh.
The last Palestinian parliamentary elections were held in 2006 when Hamas won an unexpected landslide.
Will these be free elections with european style debates ?
Will Palestinians show the world they are ready for full democracy ?
Or are these going to be "elections" with only 2 parties and no debate ?
