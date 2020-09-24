Mobile version

Fatah, Hamas Say Deal Reached on Palestinian Elections

by Naharnet Newsdesk 24 September 2020, 14:21
Gaza rulers Hamas and their rivals in the occupied West Bank, Fatah, have agreed to hold Palestinian elections after nearly 15 years, officials from both sides told AFP on Thursday.

Parliamentary and presidential polls will be scheduled within six months under a deal reached between Fatah's leader, Mahmoud Abbas, and Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh.

The last Palestinian parliamentary elections were held in 2006 when Hamas won an unexpected landslide.

Missing opinion101 24 September 2020, 14:33

Good luck to Fatoush and Hommus. Have some Halvah ice cream for dessert

Default-user-icon Amel (Guest) 24 September 2020, 14:36

Will these be free elections with european style debates ?

Will Palestinians show the world they are ready for full democracy ?

Or are these going to be "elections" with only 2 parties and no debate ?

Missing levant 24 September 2020, 15:33

wow has the satanic republic given permission to hamas to stop being assholes?

Missing apc1 24 September 2020, 16:03

You can vote, but if you vote for Fatah....

Missing arturo 24 September 2020, 17:06

This will never happen.

Thumb chrisrushlau 24 September 2020, 18:19

Cue the suspenseful music. Israelis, crawl under your beds, and I include the "non-Jewish" Israelis.

Missing phillipo 24 September 2020, 18:39

I'll believe it when I see it, not a moment before.

