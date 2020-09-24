Lebanon Records Highest Daily Tally of Covid-19 Cases

Lebanon on Thursday reported 1,027 new coronavirus cases, its highest daily tally since the first case was detected on February 21.

It had reported 1,006 cases and 11 deaths on Sunday amid a sharp rise in infections and fatalities in recent weeks.

Only one death was however reported on Thursday, taking the death toll to 329, while the new cases raise the overall tally to 32,805 including 14,085 recoveries.

In its daily statement, the Health Ministry said 21 of the new cases were recorded among people coming from abroad.

145 of the new cases were recorded in Baabda district, 135 in Northern Metn, 113 in Beirut, 92 in Tripoli, 66 in Aley district, 64 in Keserwan and 56 in Zahle district. The locations of 133 other cases are yet to be determined.