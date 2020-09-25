Aoun-Adib Meeting on Cabinet Lineup Postponed

A crucial meeting on the government lineup expected between President Michel Aoun and PM-designate Mustafa Adib has been postponed until Friday afternoon, the National News Agency reported.

NNA said Adib had called Aoun asking that their meeting be postponed until 5:00 p.m.

The two men were supposed to meet before noon at 11:00 a.m.

Adib is expected to present a format of his new government after controversy over the ministerial portfolio.

Lebanese political forces have still not succeeded in agreeing to form a government, as frustration grows with the pace of reform in the wake of the giant Beirut port explosion.

Adib is under pressure to form a fresh cabinet as soon as possible so it can undertake long-sought economic reforms.

But Adib's efforts to form a government have been effectively blocked by the two main Shiite groups in Lebanon's usual power-sharing arrangement -- Amal and Hizbullah.

At a videoconference meeting Wednesday on Lebanon on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, France urged international pressure to form a new government in Lebanon.

The meeting gathered members of the international support group for Lebanon including UN chief Antonio Guterres, World Bank head David Malpass and world powers including France, Germany, Britain, Italy, the United States, Russia, China, the European Union and the Arab League.