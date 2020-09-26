Hariri Laments Adib’s Resignation

Amid a cabinet stalemate preventing PM-designate Mustafa Adib from forming a crisis government, Former Prime Minister Saad Hariri said Lebanese politicians have again presented an example of failure in managing the country.

“Once again, Lebanese politicians present to the world a blatant example of failure in managing public affairs and approaching national interest,” said Hariri in a statement after Adib’s resignation from Baabda Palace.

He said Adib’s mission only failed because of those responsible for obstructing the government formation “who no longer need to be named. They have revealed themselves at home and abroad and for all the brothers and friends who came to Lebanon's rescue after the disaster that befell Beirut.”

“Those rejoicing for the fall of the French President Emmanuel Macron’s initiative will bite their fingers in regret for wasting an exceptional opportunity to stop economic collapse and initiate reforms,” he added.