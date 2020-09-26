Berri ‘Adheres’ to French Initiative ‘Based on Content’
Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri stressed “adherence” on Saturday to the French initiative towards Lebanon, shortly after the resignation of PM-designate Mustafa Adib amid a Cabinet impasse.
Berri, head of the Shiite Amal Movement, said that no one like them adheres to the French initiative, accusing others of “foiling” it.
Adib was under pressure to form a fresh cabinet so it can undertake long-sought economic reforms.
But his efforts have been effectively blocked by the two main Shiite groups in Lebanon's usual power-sharing arrangement -- Amal and Hizbullah.
“I believe that all parliamentary blocs support reforms. The Parliament is most motivated to endorse what should be done, and we adhere to our position and to the French initiative based on its content,” said Berri in a statement released by his media office.
Stop lying to people you sick bastard. Everyone knows that the Shia and you did not help rescue the entire nation especially after the earthquake.
Barry should just resign---he is less and less believable especially after this fiasco.
Shias used to believe in Hassan and Hussein.
Nowadays, they believe in Berri.
And don't tell me "it's not true". It is absolutely. He can put thousands of armed men in the streets with one phone call, men shouting "We will give our BLOOD for you"
There is a religious problem here