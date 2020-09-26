Mobile version

Berri ‘Adheres’ to French Initiative ‘Based on Content’

by Naharnet Newsdesk 26 September 2020, 13:41
Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri stressed “adherence” on Saturday to the French initiative towards Lebanon, shortly after the resignation of PM-designate Mustafa Adib amid a Cabinet impasse.

Berri, head of the Shiite Amal Movement, said that no one like them adheres to the French initiative, accusing others of “foiling” it.

Adib was under pressure to form a fresh cabinet so it can undertake long-sought economic reforms.

But his efforts have been effectively blocked by the two main Shiite groups in Lebanon's usual power-sharing arrangement -- Amal and Hizbullah.

“I believe that all parliamentary blocs support reforms. The Parliament is most motivated to endorse what should be done, and we adhere to our position and to the French initiative based on its content,” said Berri in a statement released by his media office.

Missing cedars 26 September 2020, 14:19

Stop lying to people you sick bastard. Everyone knows that the Shia and you did not help rescue the entire nation especially after the earthquake.

Reply Report
Missing samiam 26 September 2020, 14:24

Barry should just resign---he is less and less believable especially after this fiasco.

Reply Report
Missing wapwop 26 September 2020, 14:46

Shias used to believe in Hassan and Hussein.

Nowadays, they believe in Berri.

And don't tell me "it's not true". It is absolutely. He can put thousands of armed men in the streets with one phone call, men shouting "We will give our BLOOD for you"

There is a religious problem here

Reply Report
Missing opinion101 26 September 2020, 14:49

He looks good for 100 years. Must be all the khomeni sausage he's been eating

Reply Report
Thumb SheikYerbouti 26 September 2020, 15:02

Berri ‘Adheres’ to Parliament Head Seat ‘Based on Krazy Glue’

Reply Report
Thumb s.o.s 26 September 2020, 16:08

A bullet in his head is what Lebanon needs.

Reply Report