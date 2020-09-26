Geagea Congratulates Abid for Stepping Down

Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea issued a statement on Saturday in which he congratulated PM-designate Mustafa Adib for stepping down “because he could not put his convictions into action.”

“My warm congratulations to PM Adib, even if we had not named him, because he is the first Lebanese official to resign when he saw an inability to translate his convictions,” said Geagea, shortly after Adib’s resignation from Baabda because of a Cabinet impasse.

“The resignation of Adib confirms that a rescue can only be considered with a truly independent government,” he added.

"Nomination of ministers by parties of the current ruling group has proven its failure leading us to where we are today," he added.

"From now onward, it won’t be possible to think of any government except on the grounds for which Adib apologized for," he went on.