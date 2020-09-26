Aoun Accepts Adib’s Resignation

President Michel Aoun accepted the resignation of PM-designate Mustafa Adib and was set to "take the appropriate measures according to the requirements of the constitution", the president's office said Saturday.

"The initiative launched by French President Emmanuel Macron is still ongoing and still receives my full support," it quoted Aoun as saying.

Adib stepped down Saturday, saying he had been unable to form a reform-minded government to lift the country out of its worst economic crisis in decades.

Adib, a little-known 48-year-old former ambassador, was named just hours before French President Emmanuel Macron made his second visit to the crisis-hit country since the August 4 blast, pressing for the speedy formation of a reformist government.

Macron had launched an initiative to help Lebanon steer out of multiple crises. He described his initiative including a road map and a timetable for reforms, as “the last chance for this system.”