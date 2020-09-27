Mobile version

Bassil Tests Positive for Coronavirus

by Naharnet Newsdesk 27 September 2020, 12:39
W460

Free Patriotic Movement chief Jebran Bassil has tested positive for coronavirus, his office said Sunday.

The statement from his office said Bassil will isolate until he recovers, adding that the infection level is still "low and acceptable."

The announcement comes amid an alarming surge in coronavirus cases in Lebanon, with record numbers registered almost every day for the past week.

The Health Ministry confirmed Saturday 1,280 new coronavirus cases, bringing the overall number of infections in Lebanon to 33,162. The government has recorded 317 deaths from COVID-19 since the first case was reported in late February.

It was not clear when Bassil, 50, last saw President Michel Aoun, his father-in-law.

Caretaker Health Minister Hamad Hassan has recommended a total lockdown for two weeks to stem the rise in daily detected infections, but authorities will find it difficult difficult to impose another lockdown amid an unprecedented economic collapse.

The rise in cases in Lebanon began after a lockdown was eased and the country's only international airport was reopened in early July. The surge continued after the massive Aug. 4 explosion in Beirut's port that killed 193 people, injured at least 6,500 and devastated much of the city.

The blast also overwhelmed Beirut's hospitals and badly damaged two that had a key role in handling virus cases.

SourceAssociated Press
Lebanon
Comments 19
Missing logik 27 September 2020, 12:41

Kiss immo.

Reply Report
Missing ArabDemocrat.com 27 September 2020, 19:05

حرام الكرونا. شو عمل لينصاب بهذا البلاء

Reply Report
Thumb thepatriot 27 September 2020, 12:47

May he never recover ...

Reply Report
Missing maroun 27 September 2020, 12:53

hopefully he infected his father in law

Reply Report
Thumb fadi_albeiruti 27 September 2020, 14:43

3a2bel 3ammo, tfeh

Reply Report
Missing rayiss 27 September 2020, 15:06

Ento 7atayto 3amo ra2iss.... thats when i stopped supporting the LF.

Reply Report
Thumb s.o.s 27 September 2020, 15:04

« It was not clear when Bassil, 50, last saw President Michel Aoun, his father-in-law. »

Crossing my fingers it was yesterday.

Reply Report
Missing coolmec 27 September 2020, 15:30

Good ews!!!
Is he going to die soon??N

Reply Report
Thumb canadianleb 27 September 2020, 15:34

Wake up folks he is full of Sh$t and looking for Sumpathy from the sheep...

Reply Report
Missing thatisit 27 September 2020, 15:37

Send him Iranian medicine that they send to his master hassouna

Reply Report
Thumb thepatriot 27 September 2020, 16:00

Bassil test positive for...
- Corruption
- Incompetence
- Idiocy
- Treason
- Lack od personality
- Ebola bootlicker
- Embezzlement
- Iranian A** kisser

Reply Report
Thumb thepatriot 27 September 2020, 16:00

- Arrogance

Reply Report
Thumb abe.linconstein 27 September 2020, 17:44

Oh no that's terrible, but never mind this. He's very important for the country and he should head to Baabda straight away have a tête-à-tête with the president lock themselves in a small close room. Maybe invite speaker Berri to sit in as well, so a tête-à-tête-à-tête. They should stay there till they come up with a country saving plan, pass the chips bowl and dip around just to amuse their gueules.

Reply Report
Missing incorruptible 27 September 2020, 17:56

Wow. Do you guys still wonder why this country is circling down the drain ? What kind of human trash are you ? You deserve everything that you get.

Reply Report
Thumb SheikYerbouti 27 September 2020, 18:33

I completely agree with u incorruptible, Gebran Bassil deserves what he go.

Reply Report
Missing thecause 27 September 2020, 18:14

Hooooooooooorayyyyyyyyyyyyy let’s party!

Reply Report
Missing thecause 27 September 2020, 18:16

Hooooooooooorayyyyyyyyyyyyy let’s party!

Reply Report
Thumb eli-g 27 September 2020, 19:59

karma is a bit..!

Reply Report
Thumb tric.bortugal 27 September 2020, 21:58

Crestins rights are at steak !!!!

Reply Report