Aoun Voices ‘Adherence’ to French Initiative, Regrets Failed Govt Formation

President Michel Aoun expressed adherence to the French initiative during talks with French Ambassador to Lebanon Bruno Faucher, and regretted that PM-designate Mustafa Adib was unable to form a government, the National News Agency reported on Monday.

NNA said Aoun hailed the "interest shown by French President Emmanuel Macron towards Lebanon and the Lebanese."

The President sounded regret that Adib was unable to form the new government according to the principles of the French President’s initiative, especially with regard to the reforms that need to take place, reported NNA.

Aoun thanked Faucher for the efforts he made during his stay to strengthen the Lebanese-French relations in all fields, wishing him success in his new diplomatic mission.

Faucher is on a farewell visit to Baabda concluding his three-year term in Lebanon.

In recognition of this, President Aoun awarded Faucher the National Order of the Cedar in the rank of Senior Officer.