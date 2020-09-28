Female UK MP Charged with Harassing a Woman

An opposition member of Britain's parliament was on Monday charged with harassing another woman, prosecutors said.

Claudia Webbe, who was elected Labor MP for the central English seat of Leicester East in last December's general election, is due to appear in court on November 11.

"The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) has today decided that Claudia Webbe, MP for Leicester East, should be charged with an offence of harassment against one female," the service said.

The charge, made on the basis of evidence compiled by London's Metropolitan Police, states she carried out the harassment between September 1, 2018 and April 26, 2020.

Webbe said in a statement: "I am innocent of any wrongdoing and look forward to proving this in court.

"I will be vigorously defending myself against these claims."