Mobile version

Putin Says Belarus Facing 'Unprecedented External Pressure'

by Naharnet Newsdesk 29 September 2020, 12:10
W460

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday that neighbouring Belarus was under unprecedented external pressure, as the Kremlin's ex-Soviet ally faces a historic political crisis over disputed elections.

Belarus is in a "difficult situation" and facing "unprecedented external pressure", Putin said in televised remarks, following a presidential election that sparked ongoing protests and was not recognised by Western countries.

SourceAgence France Presse
World
Comments 0