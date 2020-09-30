Mobile version

Armenia Not Ready for Russia-mediated Peace Talks with Azerbaijan

by Naharnet Newsdesk 30 September 2020, 10:04
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Wednesday said peace talks with Azerbaijan under Russian mediation would be inappropriate, as fighting over the breakaway Nagorny Karabakh region entered a fourth day.

"It isn't very appropriate to speak of a summit between Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia at a time of intensive hostilities," Pashinyan told Russia's Interfax news agency. "A suitable atmosphere and conditions are needed for negotiations."

