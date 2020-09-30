Bassil Hails Illicit Enrichment Law as Achievement for His Bloc
Free Patriotic Movement chief Jebran Bassil on Wednesday hailed parliament’s approval of a draft law on illicit enrichment as an “achievement” for his bloc.
“Subjecting MPs, ministers and all (public) employees to the illicit enrichment law is an achievement made by the Strong Lebanon bloc on the course of subjecting anyone offering a public service to accountability,” Bassil tweeted.
“Congratulations to parliament and the subcommittee and its head and let’s approve the laws pertaining to unveiling bank accounts and properties, recovering stolen funds and establishing a financial crimes court,” the FPM chief added.
“This deserves our unity on the streets and in parliament,” he said.
The funniest thing ever to come out of the corrupt embezzling midget-in-law mouth. The court what court? Don Salim Jeraissati has made a mockery of our judicial system and the senile deserter, in yet another unconstitutional move, is still refusing to sigh the new judicial appointment.
There we go again! He takes the credit for everything and anything. He was the first to fight corruption, terrorism, sectarianism, and public waste. In the years he and his evil party chaired the Ministry of Power, they cost the treasury over $50 billion and we still have no electricity to speak of.