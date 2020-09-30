Bassil Hails Illicit Enrichment Law as Achievement for His Bloc

Free Patriotic Movement chief Jebran Bassil on Wednesday hailed parliament’s approval of a draft law on illicit enrichment as an “achievement” for his bloc.

“Subjecting MPs, ministers and all (public) employees to the illicit enrichment law is an achievement made by the Strong Lebanon bloc on the course of subjecting anyone offering a public service to accountability,” Bassil tweeted.

“Congratulations to parliament and the subcommittee and its head and let’s approve the laws pertaining to unveiling bank accounts and properties, recovering stolen funds and establishing a financial crimes court,” the FPM chief added.

“This deserves our unity on the streets and in parliament,” he said.