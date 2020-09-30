Commission Takes Steps to 'Maintain Order' at Next Trump-Biden Debates

The U.S. Commission on Presidential Debates said Wednesday it will enact new measures to "maintain order" at upcoming events after President Donald Trump and rival Joe Biden's toxic Cleveland showdown.

"Last night's debate made clear that additional structure should be added to the format of the remaining (two) debates to ensure a more orderly discussion of the issues," the CPD said in a statement.

The commission said it will soon announce measures "to ensure that additional tools to maintain order are in place for the remaining debates."