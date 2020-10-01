Bassil Admitted to Hospital over Virus Symptoms

Head of the Free Patriotic Movement MP Jebran Bassil was reportedly admitted to the hospital four days after contracting the COVID-19 virus, MTV station reported on Thursday,

The station said Bassil was admitted to Hotel Dieu Hospital after suffering shortness of breath and that his situation was stable and doing well.

On Sunday, Bassil’s media office said he tested positive for coronavirus and that the infection level was still "low and acceptable."

The announcement comes amid an alarming surge in coronavirus cases in Lebanon, with record numbers registered almost every day for the past week.