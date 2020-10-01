LibanPost, Mexican Postal Service Issue Stamp Marking Diplomatic Ties

The Ambassador of Mexico to Lebanon, José-Ignacio Madrazo, and the Chairman of LibanPost, Khalil Daoud, have led a ceremony for the joint issuance of a commemorative stamp, on the occasion of the 75th Anniversary of diplomatic relations between Mexico and Lebanon.

This is the result of collaboration between the Mexican Postal Service and LibanPost, with “generous support from the Centro Libanés in Mexico City,” said a statement issued by the Embassy of Mexico in Lebanon.

The ceremony took place at the Mexican Embassy. The edition, which consists of two stamps, shows the Temple of Bacchus in Baalbek, while the other one illustrates a panoramic view of Mexico City’s Cathedral, located next to the pre-Columbian ruins of the site “Templo Mayor”.

The stamps were issued on the same day in both Mexico and Lebanon, as a sign of the “deep friendship between the two nations,” the embassy said.