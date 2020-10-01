Pompeo Says Lebanon-Israel Border Talks Can Bring 'Security, Prosperity'

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo hailed Thursday an agreement under which Israel and Lebanon will discuss their disputed maritime and land borders.

"This historic agreement between the two parties was brokered by the United States and is the result of nearly three years of intense diplomatic engagement" by U.S. diplomats David Satterfield and David Schenker, Pompeo said in a statement.

"Today's announcement is a vital step forward that serves the interests of Lebanon and Israel, of the region, and of the United States," he added.

“The agreement between the two parties on a common framework for maritime discussions will allow both countries to begin discussions, which have the potential to yield greater stability, security, and prosperity for Lebanese and Israeli citizens alike,” Pompeo went on to say.

Noting that both Lebanon and Israel had requested that the United States participate as mediator and facilitator in the maritime discussions, Pompeo said Washington “looks forward to commencement of the maritime boundary discussions soon.”

“Recognizing the positive experience of the Tripartite mechanism, the United States also looks forward to separate expert-level talks to define unresolved issues related to the Blue Line, which offer the promise of another positive step for regional stability,” Pompeo added, referring to the land border between Israel and Lebanon.