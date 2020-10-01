Bassil Urges 'Lebanese Way' in Border Talks with Israel

Free Patriotic Movement chief Jebran Bassil on Thursday said that Lebanon should follow the “Lebanese way” in the border demarcation talks with Israel.

“This time we have to negotiate not according to the Persian way nor according to the Arab way, but rather in our Lebanese way: firmness and flexibility -- the firmness of adhering to rights and flexibility in science and solutions,” Bassil tweeted.

“The issue contains a mixture of sovereignty and resources and we must know how to preserve both and how to reconcile between the two,” the FPM chief, who is a former foreign minister, added.

“Today Lebanon begins a new stage of recovering its rights, but this time through negotiations. If the framework agreement required all that time, effort, domestic solidarity and positive cooperation from those concerned, a (final) agreement requires” the same and even more, Bassil said.