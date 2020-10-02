Macron Says Islam 'in Crisis all over the World Today'

President Emmanuel Macron on Friday described Islam as "a religion that is in crisis all over the world today" as he made keenly-awaited keynote address on battling Islamic radicalism in France.

He said Islam was in crisis due to "an extreme hardening" of positions. He announced the government would this year present a draft law aimed at strengthening secularism in France against what Macron described as "Islamist separatism" in the country.