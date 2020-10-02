Macron Says Islam 'in Crisis all over the World Today'
President Emmanuel Macron on Friday described Islam as "a religion that is in crisis all over the world today" as he made keenly-awaited keynote address on battling Islamic radicalism in France.
He said Islam was in crisis due to "an extreme hardening" of positions. He announced the government would this year present a draft law aimed at strengthening secularism in France against what Macron described as "Islamist separatism" in the country.
Thank you for the exceptional rhetoric of yours in helping lebanese unite across sectarian lines! This kind of statements is exactly what this country needs right now with the ongoing conflict in karabakh and the flames all over the region, not to mention internally. Polarized the society more so all confessions can side with who ever they like, Iran, Turkey, Saudi, Zionist, the sun, the moon etc, and the hope for Lebanon is gone.
