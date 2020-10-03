Abiad: Distributors Will Stop Delivering Medical Supplies to Hariri Hospital

Head of a major Beirut public hospital battling Covid-19, Firas Abiad warned of the consequences after medicine distributors said they were halting delivery of medical supplies amid a spike in coronavirus cases.

“RHUH was informed by distributors that they will stop delivering medical supplies abiding by the decision of their syndicate,” said Abiad in a tweet on Saturday.

Abiad warned of the consequences saying “it can have grave consequences. Most hospitals, already full, are working with a low inventory. Covid is rampant. Patients should not be hostages.”

Coronavirus cases recorded a sharp increase after the August 4 colossal blast in Beirut because of interactions between the wounded and doctors without personal protection equipment.

The Health Ministry said on Friday that Lebanon recorded 1291 cases and 12 deaths.

The Interior Ministry has put 111 villages and towns nationwide on lockdown for a week after a series of record novel coronavirus daily infection rates.