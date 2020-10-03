Aoun Wishes Virus-Stricken Trump a ‘Speedy Recovery’

President Michel Aoun wished President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania a 'speedy recovery' after they were diagnosed with COVID-19 and the president was hospitalized.

“After learning that you, Mrs. Melania and some family members were infected with coronavirus, this epidemic that continues to spread in various parts of the world.I wish you a speedy recovery,” Aoun said in a statement.

“I wish you to resume your normal daily life as soon as possible, and wish the success of efforts made by all countries of the world to find a cure,” added the statement.

Trump was hospitalized Friday and given an experimental Covid-19 treatment, but said he was "well," following bombshell news he had contracted the virus, knocking him off the campaign trail a month from the US election.