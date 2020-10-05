Coronavirus: Latest Global Developments

Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis:

- Cautious optimism over Trump -

Doctors are expected to decide Monday whether to discharge U.S. President Donald Trump from hospital where is being treated for the coronavirus, after conflicting weekend reports about his condition.

"We are still optimistic that based on his unbelievable progress -- and how strong he has been in terms of his fight against this Covid-19 disease, that he will be released," his Chief of staff Mark Meadows tells Fox News.

However, news that White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany has also tested positive for Covid-19, showed just how infected his circle has become, as he battles for re-election on November 3.

- Paris cafes to close -

Bars and cafes in Paris and its nearest suburbs will be shut from Tuesday as the capital is placed on maximum coronavirus alert in the face of alarming Covid-19 infection numbers, the capital's police chief says.

Restaurants will remain open provided they respect new safety measures, Didier Lallemant tells a news conference.

- Ten percent of world infected -

The WHO estimates that 10 percent of the world has been infected by the new coronavirus -- way more than has been recorded.

To date, more than 35.2 million cases of Covid-19 have been registered worldwide, of which at least 1,037,971 have died, according to an AFP tally on Monday based on official sources.

However, WHO emergencies director Michael Ryan tells a special meeting of the WHO's executive board that around a tenth of the planet's 7.8 billion people have already been infected -- more than 20 times the official count.

- Russia approaches new high -

Russia records a rise in coronavirus cases close to the maximum level in May, but stops short of reimposing a new lockdown.

On Sunday it registered 10,888 new cases, approaching the highest recorded level of 11,656 on May 11.

Of these, 3,537 were in Moscow, the worst-hit city by far, where Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said there are "many seriously ill".

- Towards new Irish lockdown? -

Coalition government leaders in Ireland meet the chief medical officer to discuss a nationwide lockdown after government experts recommend ramping up coronavirus restrictions to curb a surge of new cases.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) recommended late on Sunday that all of Ireland move to the highest level of Covid-19 restrictions, mirroring those issued during the original lockdown in March.

- New records in Iran -

Iran announces 235 new coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, a figure equalling the record set nearly 10 weeks ago.

The Islamic republic also announces a new record for the number of Covid-19 infections in a single day, for the second time in less than a week.

Tehran has been struggling to contain what is the Middle East's worst coronavirus outbreak since it reported its first cases in February.