Trump to Leave Hospital, Tells Americans 'Don't be Afraid of Covid'

U.S. President Donald Trump announced Monday that he is leaving hospital at 2230 GMT and that he is "feeling really good," even "better" than he did "20 years ago."

"I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M.," Trump tweeted.

"Feeling really good! Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago!" he added.

White House physician Sean Conley will provide an update Monday at 3:00 pm (1900 GMT) on Trump's health condition, three days after the president was hospitalized with Covid-19.

The 74-year-old has been receiving treatment since Friday at Walter Reed military hospital just outside Washington.