Trump to Leave Hospital, Tells Americans 'Don't be Afraid of Covid'
U.S. President Donald Trump announced Monday that he is leaving hospital at 2230 GMT and that he is "feeling really good," even "better" than he did "20 years ago."
"I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M.," Trump tweeted.
"Feeling really good! Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago!" he added.
White House physician Sean Conley will provide an update Monday at 3:00 pm (1900 GMT) on Trump's health condition, three days after the president was hospitalized with Covid-19.
The 74-year-old has been receiving treatment since Friday at Walter Reed military hospital just outside Washington.
Here is another example of how the media blew Covid completely out of proportion to paralize the economy of the western world. ITs did not work and the numbers have not supported the liberal press and now we say even the President take it on and moves forward.