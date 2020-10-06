Turkey Urges World to Stand by Azerbaijan in Karabakh
Turkey on Tuesday urged the world to stand by Azerbaijan in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and questioned the utility of a ceasefire in the ethnic Armenian separatist region.
"To put these two countries on equal footing means awarding the occupier. The world must be on the side of those who are right, namely on the side of Azerbaijan," Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on a visit to Baku, adding: "There are calls for a ceasefire, but what will happen next?"
The visit comes a day after Russia, the United States and France called on Armenia and Azerbaijan to agree an "unconditional ceasefire" after the neighbours began shelling major cities in an escalation of their conflict over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region.
Cavusoglu said the latest call for a ceasefire was "no different" from the previous ones.
"Ok, let the ceasefire take place but what will be the result? Can you (the world) tell Armenia to immediately withdraw from Azerbaijani territories or can you produce solutions for its withdrawal? No," he said.
"They have been making the same call for nearly 30 years."
Wow, what a surprise, a Moslem state ruled by a Dictator, supporting another Moslem country against a Christian one.
I think we have heard this before.
Always a sectarian twist to stories... shame on you Pipo.
There’s more than religion that differentiates Armenians from Azeri, they’re ethnically different and also they don’t speak the same language. Basically they have very little in common. However, what they have in common is that the two countries are extremely poor and are protectorates of Russia and Turkey, both are former USSR republics and both are russophone. Putin will solve the problem soon.