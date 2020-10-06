Protesters Enter Oil Directorate, Complain about Fuel Shortage

Amid a looming fuel and diesel crisis, a group of protesters entered the General Directorate of Oil protesting a shortage of gasoline, pushing Lebanese to stand in queues at fuel stations.

“Smuggling fuel into Syria must be stopped. Officials are required to take a strict decision on this,” the protesters said.

They engaged in arguments with Director General of Oil, Aurore Feghali, who told protesters that the “crisis is having its toll” on herself too and her family.

The Central Bank is expected to end subsidies on fuel, wheat and medicine which heralds a sharp increase in prices, in light of an economic crisis and depleting local currency.

Since the local currency’s collapse, the bank has been using its depleting reserves to support imports on these basic goods.

Already, after the blow of the financial crisis, half the Lebanese population is below the poverty line. Lifting subsidies will further fuel inflation and could be a trigger for food riots.

Smuggling fuel into neighboring Syria adds to the country’s woes.

In May, the Lebanese army removed around 30-meter fuel smuggling pipeline at the country’s northern border with Syria.

A video recording of trucks smuggling fuel into Syria has gone viral on social media.

Aware of smuggling routes between the two countries, authorities did little to stop the fuel drain.