Jumblat Reminds of Electricity File, Says Fuel Being Smuggled to Syria

Progressive Socialist Party leader Walid Jumblat on Wednesday lamented how the thorny file of Lebanon’s electricity crisis has been “forgotten,” describing it as “the main reform file.”

“No one remembers the influential team, from (Samir) Doumit to (Alaa) Khawaja to (Teddy) Rahme, to the curtailed administration to other issues in this cave,” Jumblat tweeted.

“It seems that unveiling the truth about the amount of the waste of public funds is prohibited,” the PSP leader decried, adding that he believes that fuel is being smuggled to Syria.

“Is there another explanation?” he asked rhetorically.