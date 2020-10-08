Berri Hits Back at Geagea: Previous Electoral Laws were a Conspiracy

Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri on Thursday snapped back at Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea over a tweet related to the electoral law.

“All the previous electoral laws can be considered a conspiracy against Lebanon’s future, except for the current proposal,” Berri said in a statement released by his press office.

“One should read with the spirit of triumphing for Lebanon and not against the other camp,” he added.

Geagea earlier tweeted that had it not been for the presence of the LF’s bloc in parliament, “the electoral law conspiracy would have been passed yesterday.”

The draft law submitted by Berri’s Development and Liberation bloc turns Lebanon into a single electoral district and is based on full proportional representation without so-called preferential votes.