Berri Hits Back at Geagea: Previous Electoral Laws were a Conspiracy
Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri on Thursday snapped back at Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea over a tweet related to the electoral law.
“All the previous electoral laws can be considered a conspiracy against Lebanon’s future, except for the current proposal,” Berri said in a statement released by his press office.
“One should read with the spirit of triumphing for Lebanon and not against the other camp,” he added.
Geagea earlier tweeted that had it not been for the presence of the LF’s bloc in parliament, “the electoral law conspiracy would have been passed yesterday.”
The draft law submitted by Berri’s Development and Liberation bloc turns Lebanon into a single electoral district and is based on full proportional representation without so-called preferential votes.
History books will refer to Berri as the butcher of Tehran. When in 2010 the Green Revolution was fighting for freedom and democracy, when they were facing the basij and risking their lives everyday having tens of thousands of their ranks killed and imprisoned, when they were so close from their goal to have the same freedom Lebanese Shia had; instead of Berri showing support, he sided with the criminal Iranian regimes and Basij that brutally suppressed their hopes and dreams. He is partner in crime in complicity with the Lebanese Basij Hizbollah.
"All the previous electoral laws can be considered a conspiracy against Lebanon’s future"
Has Berri's press office not noticed that Nabih Berri has been at the head of the Parliament since 1992 and was instrumental in the passing of every pervious electoral law, not to mention all the unconstitutional laws like all the "for one time only" ones.
Naharnet should decide if it's for or against sectarianism (Article 24 which reserves half of the seats in the Chamber of Deputies to Christians, who are about 30% of the population--but how does anybody know something like that).
"If Geagea were accused of being a Christian, would there be enough evidence to convict him?"