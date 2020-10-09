Hawat Files 2nd Complaint over Fuel Smuggling as Crisis in Lebanon Soars

Strong Republic bloc MP Ziad Hawwat filed a complaint with the Public Prosecution office on Friday about illegal border crossings and smuggling of Lebanon’s subsidized fuel into Syria.

“Fuel is being smuggled uncontrollably without any deterrence from the security forces, while Lebanese citizens stand in queues to fill their tanks,” said Hawat in remarks he made outside the Justice Palace.

“Security agencies are not playing their role in this regard,” Hawat said accusingly, estimating the amount of smuggled fuel to Syria at $500 thousand per month.

He emphasized that “smuggling is ongoing. We won’t keep silent, we will raise our voice and that’s why I filed my second complaint today which I attached with documents. Brokers are providing a cover for smuggling,” Hawat stated.

Lebanon is losing millions of dollars as fuel smuggling has become increasingly public amid an unprecedented economic and financial crisis.

Lebanon’s Central Bank plans in the upcoming two months to stop subsidies on basic commodities like wheat, medicines and fuel over shortage in foreign reserves.