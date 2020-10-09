Wildfires Break Out across Lebanon amid Heatwave

Forest fires were raging Friday in several regions across Lebanon amid a heatwave accompanied by strong winds.

In the southern district of Tyre, the flames approached homes in several villages and gutted vast areas of dry grass and fruit trees.

Many residents evacuated their homes as several medics suffered suffocation injuries.

Army helicopters and troops, UNIFIL peacekeepers, Civil Defense teams and crews from the Islamic Risala Scout Association and the Islamic Health Society were fighting the wildfires according to the National News Agency.

A major blaze meanwhile erupted in Israeli territory facing the Lebanese towns of Houla and Hounin, sparking fears that it could spread into Lebanese territory due to strong winds.

Other wildfires, some close to homes, were also reported in the South and in the northern regions of Akkar, Dinniyeh and Minieh, and the Mt. Lebanon regions of Chouf, Northern Metn and Upper Metn.