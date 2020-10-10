Gas Canister Explosion in Ashrafieh Kills One Person

One person was killed in an explosion of a gas canister inside a building in the Beirut district of Ashrafieh on Saturday, hours after an explosion at a Bakery killed four in the neighborhood of Tariq el-Jedideh.

The explosion in Achrafieh left two other individuals injured as a result of shattered glass that hit passersby, Red Cross Secretary General George Kettaneh told LBCI.

He said the "injured were transported to hospital," LBCI reported.

It was not immediately clear what triggered the blast in the Ashrafieh.

On Friday night, a diesel tank exploded inside a Beirut building in Tariq el-Jedideh killing four people and injuring several others, the Red Cross said.

A Beirut television station said more than 30 people were hurt in the conflagration, with a medical source adding that three children were hospitalised with burns.

The explosions were the latest in a series of terrible events in a country hit with an unprecedented economic crisis and lacking the most basic public services.

Panic spread in the city already ravaged by a monster blast in August.

Photo source: lbcgroup.tv