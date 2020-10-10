Report: Najm Inquires FBI, France about Probe Results

Caretaker Minister of Justice, Marie-Claude Najem reportedly inquired ambassadors of foreign countries that aided the probe into the colossal port explosion, about the “findings they reached so far to expedite the course of investigations,” al-Joumhouria daily reported on Saturday.

Najm took the initiative after learning that Judge Fadi Sawan, the lead investigator into the August blast at Beirut port, did not receive any technical reports from experts of these countries, according to the daily.

Although Lebanon has rejected an international investigation into the country's worst peace-time disaster, but its probe is being aided by foreign experts, including from the FBI and France.

The FBI joined investigators probing the cause, and so did Paris after learning that French citizens were injured in the blast.

The explosion of hundreds of tonnes of ammonium nitrate on August 4 killed more than 190 people, wounded thousands and ravaged large parts of the capital.

Lebanon has so far arrested 25 people as part of the ongoing probe, including top port and customs officials.