LF Bloc to Take Stance on Eve of PM Consultations

The Lebanese Forces-led Strong Republic parliamentary bloc will convene Wednesday to take the “appropriate stance” as to the binding parliamentary consultations that will be held Thursday to name a new PM, media reports said.

“The period from now until Wednesday will be open for consultations and monitoring the stances of the political blocs,” LBCI TV reported.

“The bloc’s stance has not changed on the need to form a government of specialists that would be totally independent from the political forces,” the TV network added.