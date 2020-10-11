Hariri to Meet Aoun and Berri on Monday

Former premier Saad Hariri on Sunday held phone talks with President Michel Aoun and Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri and agreed with them on holding separate meetings on Monday.

Al-Jadeed TV said Hariri will meet Aoun at 11:00 am.

The two meetings kick off Hariri’s series of consultations with the various political blocs ahead of Thursday’s binding parliamentary consultations to pick a new PM.

Hariri’s new drive comes after he announced in a TV interview on Thursday that he is willing to head the new government, reversing a previous stance.