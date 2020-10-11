Hariri to Meet Aoun and Berri on Monday
Former premier Saad Hariri on Sunday held phone talks with President Michel Aoun and Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri and agreed with them on holding separate meetings on Monday.
Al-Jadeed TV said Hariri will meet Aoun at 11:00 am.
The two meetings kick off Hariri’s series of consultations with the various political blocs ahead of Thursday’s binding parliamentary consultations to pick a new PM.
Hariri’s new drive comes after he announced in a TV interview on Thursday that he is willing to head the new government, reversing a previous stance.
I hope he won't be tempted to believe he can be of any value added! because nobody can, and why? very simple: the people living in Lebanon, I mean the Lebanese, are not compatible to be part of one nation. Sooner or later Lebanon will be divided in 2, then peace for some years then again the gangsters within their own communities will continue practicing their skills in corruption.
Its all part of Kizb's smoling mirrors they do not want a stable government and hence would like to see this spoiled kid back on the chair that he was so innefective in over the many years. Were back to square one ...again.