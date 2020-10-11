Al-Rahi Urges Formation of 'Non-Political and Technocrat' Salvation Govt.

Maronite Patriarch Beshara al-Rahi on Sunday called for the formation of a “non-political and technocrat” salvation government.

“Our concern will grow should there be failure to name a new premier, especially should there be failure to form a non-political and technocrat salvation government that would launch reforms according to the recommendation of the April 2018 CEDRE Conference,” al-Rahi said in his Sunday Mass sermon.

He added that the guarantee for success in forming a government would be “determination by everyone to avoid procrastination, the placement of conditions and the fabrication of unconstitutional obstacles that are against the National Pact.”

“Any agreement on the formation of the new government must remain within the boundaries of the Constitution and the National Pact, seeing as no group has the right to bypass the Constitution while another has no right to give it up and a third has no right to distort the democratic system,” the patriarch went on to say.

President Michel Aoun has scheduled the binding parliamentary consultations to pick a new premier for Thursday but no political agreement has yet been reached among the parties, although ex-PM Saad Hariri has announced that he is certainly a premiership candidate, reversing a previous stance.

Ex-PM Najiq Miqati has meanwhile floated an initiative calling for the formation of a Hariri-led government comprised of 14 technocrats and six political ministers.